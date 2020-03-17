Uber Pool Service Suspended in both the United States and Canada

Uber announced Monday it is suspending its pool service option in both the United States and Canada. This as concerns over the spread of coronavirus continues to rise.

Pool allows you to split the cost of your ride with a stranger who is heading in a similar direction as you.

Vice President of the ride-share giant tweeted "our goal at uber is to help flatten the curve of community spread in the cities we serve."

We want to help ensure the safety of everyone in our cities while being available for essential travel needs.



Because of this, we are reminding riders, with in-app messages, to travel only when necessary and take steps to protect themselves and their drivers. pic.twitter.com/I7fH7CSxHY — Uber (@Uber) March 17, 2020

Uber sent an in-app message to their customers asking them to only travel when necessary to quote "make sure rides are available for those who truly need them."

