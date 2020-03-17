Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote

The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday’s election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the new coronavirus.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders during Sunday night's debate. (Source: CNN)

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said late Monday that Health Director Amy Acton declared a health emergency and ordered the polls closed for fears of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers to coronavirus.

He announced the decision after failing to persuade a judge to delay in-person voting

Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high profile, far-reaching way.

Even as health officials warned against gatherings of greater than 10 people, President Donald Trump said Monday elections should proceed.

Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida said they were moving forward with plans to vote. Officials felt they had done enough to ensure the safety of voters, even though there may be too few poll workers and some poll locations have changed.

All three states allow early voting, so there is also a good chance that many people cast ballots remotely by mail.

Turnout is already expected to be light as only the Democrats have a contested primary, between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. If Biden widens his lead, there’s a possibility it could spell the end of the presidential primary.

Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana have postponed their scheduled primaries.

