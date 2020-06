Along with several protests in anchorage calling for equality and an end to police brutality, there was also a call for prayer.

Friday evening, some local religious leaders tried to bring people together through the power of prayer.

Organizers say they gathered to ask god to do a miracle in our state and nation over the issue of racism.

Video by Channel 2 photojournalist Phil Walczak.

