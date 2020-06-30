University of Alaska Board of Regents expected to name interim UA President by July 15

The University of Alaska Board of Regents announced it is starting the process of selecting an interim UA President.

The UA Board of Regents say it hopes to announce the interim president no later than July 15.

"The selection of an interim president by the Board of Regents is a very important one for the university. The interim president will guide the university for an extended period while a fulsome search for a permanent president takes place. While it is an expedited process, the Board is committed to inclusivity and is seeking to fully understand what attributes the university community seeks in an interim president before it makes a decision," Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Patin said.

In a release, the board says the five-step process includes identifying key leadership attributes and nominating candidates, followed by the selection of final candidates and interviews to be conducted by the board.

On July 9 final candidates will be announced and the board will meet to make a final selection July 14.

Moving forward, members of the board will be conducting interviews with the university community, governance members, regional representatives, alumni, donors and other stakeholders to create a list of attributes for the interim president.

A full plan can be found at Alaska.edu.

