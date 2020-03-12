University of Alaska to extend Spring Break, host courses online, due to COVID-19 threat

The University of Alaska is extending spring break and will have students take courses online or via web-conference starting March 23, according to an email sent by UA President Jim Johnsen Thursday. Students who live on campus are being asked to stay or return home, or find an alternative place to stay, if possible.

While the state of Alaska has yet to see any confirmed cases of COVID-19, Johnsen said in his email that "prevention is critical."

The University of Alaska system is taking the folllowing steps:



Starting March 23 and potentially for the rest of the semester, most UA courses will be offered using alternate delivery methods (online, audioconference or web-conference, etc.) rather than traditional classroom instruction. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of the chancellors for clinical, lab, and other hands-on courses where "social distance" and other personal safety measures can be assured. In addition, we are working to address issues such as computer access and other student needs in ways that maintain social distance.

We are extending spring break by one week for students in order to allow faculty time to prepare their courses for alternative delivery methods. That means there will be no classes between now and March 23. Employees should return to work unless affected by restrictions established in separate guidance.

We are asking students living in residence halls to either stay at their permanent residences, if they have traveled there for spring break, or to make plans to return to their permanent or alternative residences by March 17. Temporary access to residence halls will be provided to access needed personal items and study materials. The universities will provide a process to request exceptions for students who have no other residence or who cannot travel.

We are canceling all events and gatherings of 25 people or more between today and March 31. We will revisit the situation later this month and make a decision then regarding events for the rest of the spring semester.

We are expanding the restrictions on university-related travel.

We are planning extra steps to clean and sanitize university facilities.

We are staying in communication with the U.S. Department of Education and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities to ensure accreditation stays in place.

We are expanding requirements for employees and others coming to campus to stay home/stay away after returning from travel to certain areas outside Alaska or if they have possible exposure to COVID-19.



The University of Alaska statewide system has set up a website for updates on its response to the threat of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The University system is hosting an update teleconference at 2 p.m. This story will be updated with developing information.

