University of Alaska will furlough executive staff

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen announced a systemwide furlough of executive staff on Wednesday.

The decision to furlough staff will impact 166 people and was prompted by revenue shortfalls and a decreased amount of state funding.

“To help mitigate these financial realities, it is important that each of us do all that we can,” Johnsen said in a letter to the UA Community. “Our students have worked hard to transition from campus life to remote studies. Our faculty have succeeded in delivering those distance courses. Now it is our turn.”

The furlough is estimated to save $554,000 from the university Fiscal Year 21 budget and is one of many cost-reduction measures the university will need to take before finalizing the budget in June.

The 166 executive leaders include Johnsen, UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen as well as the UAF and UAS chancellors, deans and other senior administrators.

