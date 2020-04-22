WATCH: State adjusts health mandates, provides coronvirus case count details

State officials will make an address at 5 p.m. Watch LIVE on the KTUU.com livestream or on the Channel 2 News Facebook page. You can also watch on Channel 2 News, KTUU, and KYES, the latter of which will air the press conference in full.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported Wednesday that several coronavirus-related health mandates will be adjusted within the next several days, as six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Alaska, bringing the state total to 335.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum spoke on Wednesday about the revised and updated health mandates related to reopening businesses across Alaska, which will happen in many communities beginning as early as this Friday.

The process of opening restaurants, personal care services and retailers across the state, along with several other types of businesses, will begin on April 24. Anchorage will not start its reopening until Monday.

Crum spoke specifically about Health Mandate 016, which was not yet posted to the state website but will be effective Friday, April 24, and "addresses several prior mandates as part of the first phase of reopening businesses." Businesses and employees must continue to take reasonable care to protect staff during this pandemic, he said, and Alaskans are to continue following guidance regarding sanitizing, hand washing, social distancing and others.

Several attachments come with the new mandate, the state said: Retailers, for example, can have no more than 20 people inside, face coverings must be worn, and one-way traffic is encouraged; for restaurants, bar areas are to remain closed and are capped at 25 percent capacity, and outdoor seating is encouraged, with ten-foot distancing required; personal care services may resume so long as they meet their board's requirements and may hold appointments by reservation only, with capacity limited inside shops, among other requirements.

The capacity will be increased over time, likely in 25 percent increments, the governor said.

The health mandate document should be upon the state's website by Wednesday evening, Crum said. More guidance on other sectors, he added, including fishing charters and others, will be made available Thursday.

As for the six new cases, four were in Anchorage, one was in Juneau and one was in Wasilla. Two are male and four are female, with several of the patients under the age of ten. The number of recovered cases was up to 196.

"We're trying to determine when is the onset of their case," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, pointing to new epidemiology charts provided by the state. "There's a lot of daily fluctuation.

"Our active cases are going down," she added, "but our total cases are always going to go up. Our doubling time (for cases) is 30 days. That's a helpful tool to help us understand what part of the growth curve we're on, and whether growth is linear or exponential."

Zink said more focused asymptomatic screening is also being added in. At least 10,858 tests have been administered across more than 100 testing facilities thus far.

"We learn more and more every day," Dunleavy said. "Last week, we said it's fine to call your doc up, your chiropracter, your physical therapist. In another week, elective surgeries."

Dunleavy said a "very large shipment" of personal protective equipment is also expected as soon as next week.

The Division of Elections will also be monitoring how things go as the August primary approaches, the governor said.

The update comes after the state on Tuesday shared early plans to reopen the economy starting as early as April 24 in various communities across the state, though officials with the Municipality of Anchorage said that its opening will be delayed until at least April 27.

