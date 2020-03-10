Valdez Heli Ski operator charged with murder in New Mexico

According to the Albuquerque Journal, ski celebrity 54-year-old- Dean Cummings was arrested and charged with homicide after he allegedly shot and killed Guillermo Arriola in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal also reports the argument that lead to the murder was allegedly over a property dispute and Cummings shot Arriola with an AR-15 type rifle.

Cummings is charged with first-degree murder, felony tampering with evidence and concealing his identity to law enforcement officers.

Cummings owned and operated H2O Heli-Adventures out of Valdez and was a champion freestyle skier in the 1990s.

