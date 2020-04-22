'Very slowly and very deliberately': Anchorage mayor says schedule to reopen will look similar, but not identical, to state's plan

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and other officials with the Municipality of Anchorage said Wednesday that plans for a rollout of easing restrictions are in place, details of which are expected to be released on Friday.

The schedule in Anchorage is currently a bit slower than the state's, with State of Alaska officials saying Tuesday that they intend to begin reopening as early as Friday and the MOA on track for as early as next week. In Anchorage, the "hunker down" order is still in effect, but the MOA is moving toward an "easing up" phase.

"What we do here has an impact in villages and other communities across Alaska," Berkowitz said of Anchorage, "and were going to be very cautious about what we do."

Berkowitz said the plans are not a light switch but a dimmer, and that the decisions are being "driven by data, not dates": With case counts trending downward for 14 days or more, hospitalization rates going down and capacity expanding, Anchorage is in a place that "gives us confidence that we can start to move toward the next step," according to the municipality.

"The capacity we have built in Anchorage is not just for the municipality," Berkowitz said. "It can serve the state. It's one of the reasons why we are moving a little bit more deliberately than the state is in terms of opening things up: We have a responsibility here in the biggest city, in the biggest state, to make sure that as we open up, we are protecting not only our own community but communities across Alaska."

The municipality and Office of the Governor, Berkowitz said, "agree that metrics matter a lot." Anchorage's case count curve has begun to flatten, but has not been eliminated. Progress moving ahead will be dependent on maintaining practices people have been using up to this point, Berkowitz said.

"But we are going to move very slowly and very deliberately," he said. "We need to be cautious and we need to be vigilant. The question isn't when we're going to open up, but how."

While plans from the state and those from the municipality differ slightly, the mayor said both his team and that of the state are trying to do things in conjunction as much as possible.

"Now is not the time to have a headbutting contest over who has ultimate jurisdiction," Berkowitz said. "If we can reduce the amount of unnecessary legal wrangling, and find ways of consensus, we're going to be in a better position."

While the state will let some businesses open Friday, Berkowitz does have the legal authority via emergency powers to open on slower timeline. The Municipality of Anchorage, a home-rule city under the constitution, is under both state and local restrictions, and the mayor's orders are enforceable as they're "more restrictive and protective of public health," his office said Tuesday evening.

The principles used by the municipality and state to figure out when and how the state and individual communities should open are very much in line, though, the mayor said, but opening timelines might deviate. While the municipality is trying to let up on restrictions as is safely possible, officials also wanted to give time to businesses to get ready to open, whether that means getting the proper personal protective equipment for staff, for example; stocking up on food needed by restaurants; or sorting out the layout of establishments so that social distancing can be maintained.

"And we are working with the state to ensure that there's a minimum of confusion," Berkowitz said, "but we wanted to give businesses enough of a lead time where they could make those decisions, as well as do the analysis of, does it make sense to open up if there's only a 25 percent occupancy rate?"

Berkowitz said a more in-depth presentation focused on the rollout in Anchorage will be made this Friday, April 24, but noted that the first openings of businesses in Anchorage will look somewhat similar to the state's lineup.

