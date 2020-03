Veteran Iditarod mushers Anna Berington and Kristy Berington have both scratched at the Unalakleet checkpoint.

The Beringtons made the decision to scratch due to a death in the family and for the good of their race team.

Anna Berington had eight dogs in harness at the time she made the decision to scratch.

Kristy Berington had 10 dogs in harness at the time she made the decision to scratch.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved.