Veteran musher Jeremy Keller scratches from Iditarod 48, is mushing team back to Willow

Veteran Iditarod musher Jeremy Keller, of Knik, Alaska, has exited the race and is "mushing his team back to Willow," according to the race's public relations firm.

Keller scratched at 3:05 p.m. Thursday at the Nikolai checkpoint, as announced by the group at 7 o'clock.

Race representatives said: "Due to current events, Keller has made the difficult decision to scratch as he wants to be home with his friends and family during this stressful time."

The musher had 12 dogs in harness at the time he made the decision to scratch, a release said.

