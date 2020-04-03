Looking for some live entertainment during this Covid-19 quarantine? The Anchorage Museum is hosting a virtual First Friday concert featuring Anchorage-based composer, sound artist and eco-acoustician Matthew Burtner, whose sonic compositions merge sounds from the natural world with layered harmonies informed by classical composition.

Local composer, Matthew Burtner will perform in his home studio using a 55 gallon oil drum.

Burtner will play from his home, using found percussive instruments, including a 55 gallon oil drum.

"I think that we should be grateful for music which can be a source of warmth and light in times of darkness and so hopefully through sharing music through these kinds of events you know we can extend that warmth and light to the anchorage community," said Burtner.

The piece is called Nuiqsuit Bell. Tune in Friday, April 3rd at 6 p.m. on the Anchorage Museum's Facebook page.

