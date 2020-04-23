The Voice of the Nenana Ice Classic talks about why the event brings so much joy

With many saying the ice may go out as early as Friday on the Nenana Ice Classic, Channel 2 talked with Rebecca Troxel, a woman who's been called the "Voice of the Ice Classic" about what the event brings to Alaska and why she started the fan page back in 2015.

"I find that the river is extremely exciting and I love that Alaska has this unique ice classic opportunity," Troxel said with a grin. "And really I just want to share that with all the people who can't hang out down at the river with me."

Troxel has lived in Nenana for 13 years. She says she gleans a lot of information from people who have lived in Nenana for a long time.

She tries to give as much information as she can about not only the Ice Classic but about the town of Nenana as well.

"Obviously, it's not exciting to just show the tripod, so really, what I'm doing is giving people all of the information that I have about our town, about the river," Troxel said. "I talk about the railroad, I talk about Alaska as a whole."

Due to the novel coronavirus, the Ice Classic website says it will not process the Ice Classic tickets until April 30th unless mandates push the date back farther into May.

The website says that once the ice breaks, they will not be able to notify the winners until it gets all the tickets processed into the database, which will take approximately four weeks to process all the tickets.

