WATCH: A quick trip around downtown, aboard the trolley

For 25 years,the Anchorage Trolley Tours have been a mainstay in Downtown Anchorage. The idea for the business dates back to one faithful day, during Cyrus Aldeman's childhood.

"I just happened to be watching Mr. Rogers," he recalls, "It was one of my favorite shows at the time, and I was so excited to see the trolley that I had to run over and tell my dad, 'hey look, a trolley!"

On that day, the idea to bring trolley tours to Anchorage as a business was born. After a quarter of a century of success, the coronavirus has brought many businesses to a grinding halt -- but the trolley tours are still rolling.

The company has made changes to keep staff and customers safe, but for the most part, the experience is the same.

"Masks are required, and we are allowing only up to 50% occupancy." Aldeman told KTUU on Sunday.

He says streets have been empty, and less foot traffic means fewer customers -- but his company is offering discounts to Alaskan residents in hopes of making up for a slow year on the tourism front.

"Even then, we only have 2-4 people on every run, but even that is a great thing. The silver lining is we get to interact with our guests much more."

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

