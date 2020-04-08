WATCH: Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz & Sen. Dan Sullivan discuss COVID-19 Cases and the Cares Act

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and Senator Dan Sullivan help a press conference Wednesday to talk recent COVID-19 numbers and The Cares Act.

According to the DHSS website at 2:00 p.m., there are 103 cases of coronavirus in the Municipality of Anchorage.

92 - Anchorage



1 - Chugiak



9 - Eagle River



1 - Girdwood

Sen. Sullivan joined the mayor raising awareness and giving a detailed explanation of the Cares act, which was passed by Congress to help small businesses affected by the outbreak.

that information can be found on the Small Business Administration's website.

The senator also said the $1,200 stimulus check should be sent out by the second or third week of April.

Sullivan had a message for Alaskan stranded across the world and their families. He said if you have a stranded loved one in a foreign country to contact Alaska's congressional delegation.

The next briefing by the Municipality is scheduled for Friday at noon.

Copyright 2019 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.