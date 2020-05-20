WATCH: Baby moose seen wobbling near Anchorage backyard

Prepare for a cuteness overload, a moose in Anchorage just had two calves and they are adorable.

“This momma moose has been hanging out behind my house for the last week. My son mentioned last night it looked like she was about to have babies. And she did! Sometime during the night last night, her babies came,” said Doreen Jack who sent in the video.

In the video, you can see the mother care for the calves as they wobble around.

Congratulations to the new mother!

