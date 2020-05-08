WATCH: Crazy video of avalanche at Crow Creek Road

Watch the crazy video of an avalanche on Crow Creek Road by viewer Robb Christenson that happened on Thursday.

Christenson said he and a friend were riding adventure bikes up Crow Creek Road and stopped at a section of the road that was covered by a previous avalanche.

Christenson said while they were stopped taking a break, what sounded like a jet engine sound went off. He immediately knew it was an avalanche because he outran an avalanche 15 years ago.

"I remember the sound like it was yesterday," Christenson said. "The video doesn't really do it justice though. Being there and hearing it and seeing it, it's a pretty different experience."

Christenson said it doesn't look like anything has been covered up by the avalanche, just lots of snow on the road.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved