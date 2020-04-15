WATCH: Easy-to-learn ASL phrases to help connect people

American Sign Language has recently been seen more prominently on television as COVID-19 press conferences seek to reach all audiences.

American Sign Language

Channel 2 recently spoke with a University of Alaska Anchorage student Jordyn Cleveland, who is deaf, to find a few key phrases people can learn relatively easily.

She demonstrates the following phrases in the video above:

Hello, How are you?

Can I help you?

Can you read lips?

Are you sick?

Are you affected by the coronavirus?

Cleveland said one of the best things those in the hearing community can do if they encounter a deaf or hearing-impaired person is to learn basic signs. In some cases, you might consider taking off your mask for a few seconds or minutes to communicate. You should only remove a mask when it is safe to do so.

