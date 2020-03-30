5 new COVID-19 cases announced; Gov. Dunleavy, Congressional Delegation discuss state and federal response to COVID-19

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by DHSS Monday, bringing Alaska's case count total to at least 119.

Two are from the Anchorage area, two from Fairbanks, and one from Palmer; one is male, and four are female according to Zink.

Two are considered close contacts, and the other three are still under investigation to determine if their cases are travel-related or community spread.

In a release Monday evening, DHSS said that all of the new cases are adults between the ages of 30 to 59.

A total of 3,713 Alaskans have been tested since March 2.

While the number of daily confirmed cases fell from previous days, the lower daily case count may be correlated with a precipitous drop in testing in recent days.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.