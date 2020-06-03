WATCH: Governor discusses updates to interstate and international travel mandate

Gov. Mike Dunleavy will discuss the state's revisions to Health Mandate 010 which required a 14-day self-quarantine for people coming into Alaska from out of state Wednesday at 5 p.m. The mandate, which expires June 5, will be revised to allow travelers with proof of a negative COVID-19 test to come into the state without quarantine, Dunleavy said at a press conference.

You can watch the livestream of the press conference here or on Channel 2 KTUU's Facebook here.

Currently, under Health Mandate 010, all people arriving in Alaska — outside of critical infrastructure workers — must stay in their home or hotel for 14 days and are only allowed to leave for medical emergencies.

The mandate was signed by the governor on March 11 and violation of the mandate could result in a fine of up to $25,000 as well as possible imprisonment for up to one year.

