WATCH: Governor makes announcement about interstate travel quarantine

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to make an announcement about the 14-day self-quarantine for people coming into Alaska from out of state. The quarantine is a part of Health Mandate 010 and is set to expire on June 2 unless extended or modified.

You can watch the livestream of the press conference here or on Channel 2 KTUU's Facebook here.

Currently, under Health Mandate 010, all people arriving in Alaska — outside of critical infrastructure workers — must stay in their home or hotel for 14 days and are only allowed to leave for medical emergencies.

The mandate was signed by the governor on March 11 and violation of the mandate could result in a fine of up to $25,000 as well as possible imprisonment for up to one year.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.