WATCH: Governor's office holds third town hall, this one on the economy

The Office of the Governor is holding its third virtual COVID-19 town hall Thursday.

This town hall is about the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Alaskans and on unemployment.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is joined by the commissioner of the Department of Health and Social Services, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development and the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. You can watch the livestream at 5 p.m. here. or on Channel 2's Facebook page here.

