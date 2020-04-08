WATCH: Mat-Su Borough host a press conference to talk about COVID-19

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Mat-Su Borough officials met Wednesday to give an update to valley residents about COVID-19.

Some highlights from the press conference:

  • Summer tourism isn't looking to good. Officials hope to target in-state travelers with cabin fever once the stay-put orders lift.

  • Dr. Zink has told health providers the state has requested 2 million test kits, enough for each Alaskan to get tested 3 times.

  • Capstone health clinic has created mobile facilities to screen respiratory infections so that COVID-19 patients or suspected patients are not coming into clinics where patients need to access other types of health care.

  • Bonnie Quill, with the Mat-Su Convention, and Visitors Bureau says Canada has closed all ports through June 30.

You can watch a large portion of the press conference in the videos above, or in full below in the Facebook Live.

