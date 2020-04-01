WATCH: Municipality of Anchorage COVID-19 Update

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz provided an update on how the city of Anchorage is responding to COVID-19. He discussed code enforcement and said over 95% of businesses are in compliance.

(MOA)

Berkowitz also said security will be stepped up around the Sullivan Arena and Ben Boeke where homelessness shelters are set up in response to the coronavirus. He also said it’s an opportunity to change the dynamic of homelessness in Anchorage, and the goal is to provide hygiene and services to get vulnerable off the streets during this pandemic.

As for businesses that are considered non-essential Mayor Berkowitz said a single person is allowed to check in on the businesses, for example, check the mail, water the plants, feed the fish make sure it doesn’t fall into disrepair.

The Mayor also shared the dashboard feature on the muni website that has data on COVID-19, food pantries, child care facilities that are open, plus businesses and restaurants that are open during this time. Berkowitz also mentioned that two ships a week continue to come into Anchorage with 600 containers.

The Anchorage Health Director Natasha Pineda encouraged people to not shop during peak hours especially during the start of the month and shared more details regarding how a family can practice social distancing while enjoying physical activity. Pineda mentioned outdoor activity should only be with your family, and to stay away from playgrounds for children since that won’t encourage social distancing.

You can watch the full briefing below or in the videos above.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

