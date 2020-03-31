Walmart to screem employees for COVID-19

Walmart announced Tuesday it will start screening employees for COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift.

In a press release, the following additional steps were outlined:

Each Walmart employee will have their temperature checked before each shift.



It is closing overnight for cleaning, installing sneeze guards at checkout and using wipes and sprayers for carts.



The retailer will also make masks and gloves available for all employees who want to wear them.

If an employee's temperature is 100 degrees, he or she will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary.

