Warm early and late with early fog but rain returns later today

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday while we warm up to 46 degrees.

High pressure remains in place over Southcentral. Patchy fog may develop again over the Cook Inlet area as well as the Kodiak Island region that could last through the early morning hours Wednesday. Storms to our west will usher in moisture and warm air Wednesday during the day. Rain should hit coastal locations of Southcentral early Wednesday as more storms push in throughout the day bringing an inch or more of rain to some locations before storms move off to the east Thursday morning. Southeast winds will pick up through the usual places beginning last night (Tuesday) lasting until early Wednesday morning, especially through Passage Canal and Turnagain Arm. The Anchorage Hillside could see 40 mph wind gusts out of the southeast throughout the day today (Wednesday) before winds diminish by early Thursday morning. So we stay windy, wet and warmer the next couple of days before we dry off on Thursday and Friday waiting for the next storms to return us to rain for the weekend as storms move in from the west.

For the extended period, high pressure will sit over the Gulf of Alaska while low pressure storms move into the Bering Sea on Saturday. Stronger storms will move out of the north Pacific and into the Aleutians on Sunday. These storms will start pushing on the high pressure to the east, and will move into western Alaska by Tuesday.

After early fog we will be cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high temperature of 46 degrees along with light winds but 25-40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm. Down to 36 degrees Wednesday night with 15 mph winds and an 80 percent chance of rain along with 25-40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 47 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night with a low of 35 degrees plus 15 mph winds plus rain chances.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday while we warm up to 47 degrees with light winds.

