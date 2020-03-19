Warm, snowy and rainy for our first day of Spring

Cloudy skies on Thursday in Anchorage while we warm up to 35 degrees.

Storms have moved off and now high pressure is moving back over Southcentral this morning. As winds remain light, fog will remain a possibility Thursday morning near Cook Inlet and Knik Arm. Winds out of the north will diminish through Thompson Pass and the Copper River Delta as our recent storms push off to the southeast and high pressure moves in from the west. Just like that, clouds will increase as storms approach from the west and southwest on Thursday right after our last storms moved out of the area.

Thursday afternoon's storm could bring some light precipitation and this could fall as rain due to surface temperatures rising above freezing from the influx of warm air the storms are bringing. Skies will clear Friday as precipitation quickly ends due to high pressure reentering the area as storms and high-pressure systems line up one after another.

Then, by Saturday morning precipitation will be prevalent across the region as storms push in again from the west. Colder air dropping down from the north should keep most of the inland locations seeing snow with a chance of rain in coastal areas.

For the extended period, an active weather pattern looks to continue through the long term in our forecast area. We will see both storms, as well as high-pressure systems, moving into the area delivering warm air to Southcentral.

We will be partly cloudy early on Thursday in Anchorage with early morning patchy freezing fog as well as temps in the mid 20's. In the afternoon we will develop mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance for rain and snow along with a high temperature near 35 degrees and 15 mph winds. Thursday night snow will be likely with an 80 percent chance of up to an inch of show as we drop down to 27 degrees along with 15 mph winds and 25 mph gusts out of the south.

On Friday we will be partly cloudy in Anchorage with 15 mph winds out of the southwest and a high temperature of 35 degrees. Mostly cloudy Friday night with light winds and snow were likely

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Saturday while we warm up to 35 degrees with a 60 percent chance of snow.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.