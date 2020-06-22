Warm temperatures but we will also have clouds and wind

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 64 degrees.

Storm energy crossed the Alaska Canada Border from the east last night and looks to bring rain chances to the region with the majority of those showers falling across the northern Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin through Monday with the highest of chances for rain in Glennallen. Cloudy nonsunny conditions should keep thunderstorm activity at a minimum. By Tuesday, storms will begin to influence the Gulf coast as airflow out of the south will increase rain chances from Homer across coastal locations through Prince William Sound into Wednesday. We still have high-pressure development for the northern Gulf Coast that will increase our gap winds (due to pulling on surrounding systems), especially during the afternoon hours for Turnagain Arm, Palmer, and Glennallen.

For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, systems look to impact the Southern Mainland by Thursday as storms in northwest Alaska bring a flow of air out of the southwest beginning on Thursday. Impact for the southwest for Thursday while these storms continue moving from the Peninsula to Kodiak Island and into the Gulf on Thursday while the rest of Southcentral and immediate northern Gulf feel the effects on Friday.

The storms continue moving east on Saturday while high pressure builds across the Gulf by Sunday. Inland locations will be unstable enough to develop some showers on Friday. High pressure will keep low clouds and fog over a good portion of the Bering/Aleutians on Thursday until storms push the high to the south by late Thursday. Storms then move east into the Pribilof Islands and eastern part of the Aleutian chain with the possibility of continuing on towards Southcentral.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Monday with a high of 64 degrees. Winds this afternoon will be out of the southwest at 15 mph but gusting to up to 30 mph. Overnight we drop down to 49 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies 15 mph winds out of the southwest but gusting to up to 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 64 degrees. Winds this afternoon will be out of the southeast at 15 mph but up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Overnight we drop down to 49 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies 15 mph winds out of the southwest but gusting to up to 30 mph. Overnight we drop down to 47 degrees while under cloudy skies 15 mph winds out of the southeast but up to 35 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Wednesday with light winds while we warm up to 64 degrees.

