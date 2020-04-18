Alaska Boy Scouts making PPE, protecting healthcare providers against COVID-19

In a final project to earn their Eagle Scout awards, Boy Scouts in Alaska are making personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

The boys are members of the Troop 300 Thunderbirds in Wasilla. Paul Ludwig, 15, is making hospital gowns; Loch Spillers, 16, is using 3-Dimensional printing to make face shields; Isaac Ivey, 17, is making cloth face masks.

Ludwig is building 100 “kits”, complete with all materials and directions necessary to make homemade hospital gowns. His mother, Kristen Senesca Ludwig, is a Registered Nurse at Mat-Su Regional Hospital (MSRH).

“I want her, her co-workers, her patients, and everyone she comes into contact with to be protected and safe from harm,” Ludwig wrote on a GoFundMe page created to pay for materials used in the gown making kits. As of Saturday, with help from volunteer sewers, Ludwig has made 74 gowns and raised $1,300 of $1,500.

“We're so thankful, because every little bit helps,” Ludwig’s mother Kristen said of herself and co-providers at MSRH. “We're all in this together, and we just want to keep our patients and community safe."

Ludwig’s gowns, Spillers’ protective face shields, and Ivey’s cloth masks will go out to Mat-Su area health providers as they prepare for a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska. On Saturday, state health officials reported five new cases, including two in the Mat-Su, bringing the total case count to 314.

KTUU interviewed Ludwig, Spillers and Ivey via Zoom on Saturday. Their eagerness to help providers through the COVID-19 pandemic is truly inspiring. While the three young men will become Eagle Scouts when they complete their projects, they say they’re not finished doing their part to help save lives.

“I think I’m just going to keep going until I run out of people who need them,” Spillers said. “Aside from Scouts, it's just what I like to do — I like to help people."

