Wasilla Pizzeria delivering free pizzas and burgers to healthcare workers, community invited pitch in

Amidst coronavirus changes and uncertainty, one Wasilla restaurant owner found hope in delivering meals to local healthcare workers and first responders, and now the community has a chance to pitch in.

Locals pub and pizzeria in Wasilla is helping make sure first responders and healthcare workers stay well fed as they brave the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Last week, Kimberly Emmi, owner of Locals Pub and Pizzeria, started donating pizzas to Mat-Su Regional Hospital and some of the local urgent care clinics.

Now the restaurant is offering customers to join in their support for local healthcare workers, with the ability to pledge a pizza or burger when they place their own order for takeout or delivery.

"A little over a week ago, I started donating pizzas to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital and some of the local urgent cares," said Emmi. "I had lots of response from family and friends who thought it was a great idea, so I thought why not give them an opportunity to give to the community as well?"

Emmi says that so far, 50 or 60 pizzas have been pledged by customers, and several dozen burgers.

When people place an order, they can pledge a pizza, and Locals will match a pizza, to go to the organization of the customer's choosing, or to go out with daily deliveries to local healthcare providers.

Video by KTUU photojournalist Phil Walczak

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

