Wasilla business installs cough guards

A local business in Wasilla is doing its part to protect its employees and customers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Cough guards installed at Knik Kountry Liquor in Wasilla.

Knik Kountry Liquor installed cough guards Thursday at all of its locations. Owner Susan Glansbeek said it's to protect their employees and customers and also allows them to better serve the community.

Several grocery stores around the country are doing the same thing to keep workers safe. Plexi glass shields are being installed at places like Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons. The screens are meant to block, airborne droplets from spreading.

