Wasilla teen shares a colorful message of hope and strength

During these stressful times, we can all use a little extra color in our lives. A Wasilla teen named Rikki King aimed to do just that with a special message colored brightly in front of her home.

Rikki has a rare genetic condition called Kabuki Syndrome. She created this art piece not only spread joy to those in her community who are hunkering down, but also to send a message of strength to others just like her.

King, who lives with her parents Rene and Troy, spent much of the day Friday drawing and coloring a large mural filled with intricate shapes, patterns, and messages of love in her driveway that reads 'Kabuki strong.'

With a little help from her family, Rikki wants to send a message to others to stay healthy, and that those who are different are also strong.

"We were ideally going to create a much smaller project, but then like I said, we wanted to send a message out to our community and to all of the other children and families -- especially those with rare disease -- send them a message of hope," said Rene King. "So it was much bigger than we anticipated."

Rene runs a non-profit organization called All Things Kabuki dedicated to raising awareness about Kabuki Syndrome. To learn more, you can visit their website, here.

Video by Channel 2 photojournalist Phil Walczak.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

