Wasilla woman arrested for sexual abuse of minors; Troopers believe there are more victims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla woman was arrested Monday for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The woman, 38-year-old Marcella Castoe was being investigated for sexually abusing multiple minors over the past few years in the Mat-Su valley.

Castoe is currently being held at Mat-Su Pretrial without bail. Alaska State Troopers believe there are could be other victims and request any information be called in at 745-2131 for case number AK20030173.

