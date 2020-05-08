Wasilla woman arrested for sexual abuse of minors; Troopers believe there are more victims

A Wasilla woman was arrested Monday for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor. The woman, 38-year-old Marcella Castoe was being investigated for sexually abusing multiple minors over the past few years in the Mat-Su valley.

Castoe is currently being held at Mat-Su Pretrial without bail. Alaska State Troopers believe there are could be other victims and request any information be called in at 745-2131 for case number AK20030173.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.