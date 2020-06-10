Watch: Bear takes a stroll on a roof in Bear Valley

A bear in Bear Valley got quite the view when it climbed on top of a home and took a walk on the roof.

Terri Warren, an Anchorage resident, sent Channel 2 video of the bear on the roof Tuesday morning. How did it get up there? It climbed of course!

Terris said, “I saw this cinnamon climb up the neighbor’s house! By the time I got my phone back out he was just sitting on their deck. So I watched for a while and then he went on the roof and climbed down! It was crazy! I’m glad they weren’t home!!”

Terri added 10 minutes before seeing the bear on the roof, there was a black bear walk down his road.

"We do see them a lot, it's kinda normal, I do live in Bear Valley," said Warren. "But I've never really seen or watched one scale a house or walk on the roof before so that was new to me."

In just the past few weeks, we've seen and heard of a few bear encounters.

Just a few days ago Alaska State Troopers reported a worker at Alyeska Pipeline was attacked by a male black bear.

AST said the worker was seriously hurt but will recover.

Tuesday we posted a video on Facebook of a bear chasing a cyclist in the Hillside area.

Then in early May an Eagle River girl had a close call with a bear while enjoying the outdoors with her family.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website, if you do come across a bear the best thing to do is make noise. If that doesn’t work, try to see why it’s around your home or campsite. Fix the problem after the bear leaves.

ADFG adds “if the bear has been attracted to your home or camp by improperly stored food or garbage, it can NOT be legally killed.”

For more information on what to do if you contact a bear or if you are going to be traveling in Alaska’s bear country, ” visit the ADFG website.

There is also a good article on the Alaska Departmetn of Natural Resorces Divsion of Parks & Outdoor recreation website.

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

