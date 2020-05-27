Watch: Family of ducks takes a stroll through an Anchorage store

Recently a family of ducks took a stroll through an Anchorage paint store’s aisle before heading out on a beautiful day.

“I walked out of my office and my employees had already started guiding this mama and her 10 babies from the middle of the store out the front door... she took them out as calmly as she walked in,” said Brian Polk.

The video was taken by Polk at Rodda Paint in Anchorage.

Polk says it was a cute change of pace as they were getting ready to reopen the store.

