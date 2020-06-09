Watch: Mayor Berkowitz and APD talk about policing in Anchorage

Tuesday afternoon Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Anchorage Police Department Chief Justin Doll, and Deputy Chief Kenneth McCoy held a community briefing about policing in Anchorage.

The community briefing comes days after the killing of George Floyd while he was in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department last month.

Chief Doll went through APD’s Use of Force policy and covered what training officers go through.

You can watch the full community briefing above or on our Facebook.

