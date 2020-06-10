Watch the Channel 2 special, Economic Pandemic: Alaska Recovery

Channel 2 News presents a one-hour primetime special focused on the personal and economic struggles Alaskans have faced, and will continue to tackle during the recovery phase of this crippling global pandemic, one that has hit close to home for all of us.

KTUU's in-depth reporting will cover the pandemic's impacts on the following sectors and economic drivers in Alaska:

• Small Business

• Restaurants

• Tourism

• Healthcare

• Fishing Industry

• Commercial Air Travel

• Air Cargo

• Alaska Ferry System

• Oil and Gas

• State Budget

• PFD

• State & Federal Employment

• Construction Industry

• Professional Services

• Real Estate

• UA Educational System

• Nonprofits

Economic Pandemic: Alaska Recovery airs Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. on KTUU.

