We are looking at a foggy, cloudy, cool and rainy Friday

Cloudy in Anchorage on Friday with a high of 57 degrees.

Rain in Southcentral today will keep the area cool with temperatures in the 50s while the Copper River Basin should be a little bit warmer due to brief peeks of sunshine. More storms move out of the southeast on Saturday but mostly affecting the Copper River Basin (best chance for rain here) before heading up into the Interior. High pressure will develop and strengthen along the northern Gulf Coast on Saturday afternoon and evening in between the storms over the Yukon and the storms south of Kodiak.

The pull-on these systems will spike up our winds again for the typical gap wind areas of Turnagain Arm/Anchorage, the Knik River Valley/Palmer, and Copper River/Glennallen areas. Storms south of Kodiak will continue to bring rain to Kodiak and the Gulf. These storms will send rain and moisture toward Southcentral Saturday night through Sunday leading to an increase in cloud cover and showers for the Gulf coast and Prince William Sound areas.

For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, the storms near the Alaska Peninsula will get absorbed into the low pressure system moving toward the area from the southwest around the Tuesday time period. During this transition we could see a brief break in the active weather until the middle of next week before storms continue to move towards Southcentral and leading to a generally cool and wet pattern for all of southern Alaska.

Early fog and rain for Anchorage on Friday along with wind chill temps in the mid 40s before we warm up to just 57 degrees later in the day. Overnight we drop down to 48 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Saturday as we hit 60 degrees for our first official day of summer. Saturday night we drop down to 46 degrees while under cloudy skies and winds out of the southeast from 10-20 mph. Higher elevation and Turnagain Arm winds will be between 15-30 mph.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with light winds while we warm up to 63 degrees for our Father's Day.

