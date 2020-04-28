We can add another day of sun and 50 degree temps to our week

Sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday while we warm up to 52 degrees.

Sunny and dry conditions persist across Southcentral through Wednesday. Increasing clouds are expected Wednesday night with chances for rain on Thursday as storms in the Gulf are pulled northward as air flow out of the north changes to out of the southwest.

On Tuesday the storms in the northeast Gulf start to move closer to Southcentral (moving northwest) but the systems diminish quickly as they run into the dry air mass across our area.

Our weather pattern looks to change Wednesday night as low pressure storms develop over the Gulf of Alaska and send clouds into our area. Rain chances look to increase along the coast on Thursday but less likely to move inland at the moment.

For the extended period, Friday through Tuesday will have high pressure over the Mainland, storms over the Bering Sea and a low pressure storms over the north Pacific Ocean that will lift into the Gulf of Alaska late on Friday. High pressure over the Interior might just be strong enough to prevent storms moving into the Gulf from eventually moving into the Mainland on Friday and Saturday.

So instead of storms over the Mainland on Saturday, high pressure could further clear out our skies and deliver us with some more sunshine.

Further west in the Bering Sea, we are looking at rain in the Aleutians on Friday before storms move south of the area late on Saturday. Faster moving storms move into the western Aleutians on Saturday night, reaching the north Pacific by Sunday night. Unsettled conditions will continue over the western Bering Sea through early Tuesday as another, stronger storm reaches the central Aleutians mid week.

Meanwhile, storms in place over the Gulf of Alaska look to drift to the northwest, bringing the potential for several storms to rotate inland over Southcentral early next week.

We will be sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees and light winds. Mostly clear skies for Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees and light winds.

We will be mostly sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 52 degrees and light winds. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with a low of 32 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Thursday while we warm up to 51 degrees with light winds.

