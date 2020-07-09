We dry off as well as the sun making an appearance

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 69 degrees.

Yesterday's record-breaking rainfall from storms over the Alaska Mainland are now dropping south from the Kenai Peninsula and into the Gulf of Alaska Thursday morning. Drier air is moving in behind these storms as they exit to the south on Thursday. While we dried off and blinked our eyes, moisture moves back into the area Thursday afternoon as storms from the Southern Yukon Territory move west over Southcentral Alaska on Thursday afternoon. These storms from the east (over Canada) will once again destabilize our atmosphere and will increase thunderstorm potential across the Copper River Basin to the Susitna Valley and south over the Kenai Peninsula Thursday afternoon and evening. Then for Friday, more storms will move into Southcentral increasing rain shower chances as well as thunderstorm potential.

For the extended period, Sunday through Wednesday, storms will keep cloudy conditions and rain showers in the forecast through the end of the week across mainland Alaska. Once these storms move out of the region, there is a chance that high-pressure systems build in over the southern Mainland next week. This is still aways away and another weather scenario has storms moving across the Alaska Peninsula and into Southwest Alaska starting on Monday. Those storms

could keep rain chances alive until the middle of next week. Temperatures through Wednesday are expected to stay near and even slightly above average.

Thursday looks to be partly sunny with light winds while we warm up to 69 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 54 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Cloudy for Anchorage on Friday with a high of 65 degrees. Overnight we drop down to 53 degrees while under cloudy skies along with some rain chances in the 50 percent range.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Saturday with a 70 percent chance of rain along with a high of 67 degrees.

