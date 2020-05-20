We start off with clouds but we end up with sun

Partly sunny skies in Anchorage on Wednesday while we warm up to 57 degrees.

The low-pressure storm near Kodiak Island will continue to weaken and move eastward into the Gulf of Alaska. This will allow high pressure to move into the area allowing for our skies to be mostly sunny across the region for Wednesday. By Thursday, new storms will move in from the east, and rain will begin to move up along the Gulf Coast. Rain will remain mainly along the coast, while our mountains protect locations on the leeward or non-windward side of the Chugach Mountains leading to cool and cloudy but dry conditions.

For the extended period, Saturday through Wednesday in the long term we look to be quite unsettled for the Bering Sea, The Aleutian Island Chain, Southwest Alaska and over to Kodiak Island. Low-pressure storms will move into these locations south of the Pribilof Islands before moving back towards the west on Sunday afternoon while continuing to weaken through the end of the forecast period.

More storms will also push close to the area from the north Pacific south of Kodiak Island thus helping to keep the unsettled pattern in place. Off to the east, a high-pressure ridge should be in place across northwest Canada to the North Slope of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.

The ridge of high pressure should keep the Copper River Basin area clear, dry, and warm with above-average temperatures. While further west towards the Anchorage Bowl and the Kenai Peninsula temperatures will be near to below average as we deal with more cloud cover. This weather pattern could favor changes for thunderstorms over the Wrangell, Chugach, and eastern Alaska Range Mountains with this pattern.

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday after some early cloudy cover as we warm up to 57 degrees for a high with light winds but up to 20 mph along Turnagain Arm. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday evening but becoming partly cloudy with a low of 44 degrees as well as 20 mph winds along Turnagain Arm.

We will be mostly cloudy Thursday as we warm up to 57 degrees for a high with variable 10 mph winds but up to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm. Cloudy skies for Thursday night with a low of 43 degrees as well as 10 mph winds.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Friday while we warm up to 58 degrees with 10 mph winds out of the east.

