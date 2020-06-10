We were cold and cloudy but now we will be warm and sunny

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 65 degrees.

Low-pressure storms in the Gulf continue to move away from Southcentral towards the south. This has allowed for high pressure over the Interior to have more of an influence over northern Southcentral. Skies have started to clear but some storm energy will move across Southcentral from east to west on Wednesday as storms move over Southeastern Alaska.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday afternoon over the northern Copper River Basin as well as the Talkeetna Mountains. These day time heating driven showers in the afternoon will continue through the end of the week across Southcentral.

For the extended period, Friday through Tuesday, we continue with storms over the Bering Sea, while other storms exit the Gulf of Alaska far to the southeast.

By early next week on Sunday and Monday or late in the weekend, we should see high pressure develop over the state. The question is, will the high pressure be strong enough over Canada and Alaska to shut off afternoon thunderstorm development as well as low-pressure storm movement. The strength of these high-pressure systems could mean the difference between dry and sunny conditions or widespread showers and thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

Partly sunny for Wednesday with a high of 64 degrees. Wednesday night we drop down to 47 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny for Thursday with a high of 66 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 47 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 68 degrees.

