We will wakeup with rain and it looks to last

Rainy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees.

Lightning strikes were detected yesterday (Tuesday) between Tok and Glennallen. For Wednesday a cloudy wet weather pattern is on tap for this forecast period as storms are moving over the Gulf and Southcentral. The Anchorage Bowl and Kenai Peninsula are looking at moderate to heavey rainfall for Wednesday. Beware of ponded water on roadways due to elevated rivers, creeks, lakes and stream levels. Portions of the Seward Highway could see up to 1" of rainfall. Then on Friday, another burst of storm energy will move down over the Parks Highway and this will be the trigger for the next round of precipitation.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, a cloudy and showery pattern is expected across Mainland Alaska this weekend as storms continue to move into the region. Storms will continue to move across the Interior, before high pressure ridging starts to build over the Gulf of Alaska by the start of next week. There might be some dry times but definitely keep that umbrella handy as we are looking at a chance of showers in our forecast through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay cooler near average but even a few degrees above average as well as storms bring warm moist air into the region.

Cloudy with an 80 percent chance for rain in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees. Overnight we drop down to 53 degrees while under cloudy skies as rain continues at a 60 percent chance. .

Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy with light winds while we warm up to 72 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 54 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Friday with a 50 percent chance of rain along with a high of 70 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.