Wearing a face cover? Thinking of making one? Don't forget to follow these guidelines!

Alaska officials have been reminding residents over the past few days to don their face masks and coverings anytime they're out in public, following current guidelines shared by the Centers for Disease Control.

The agency updated its guidance after recent studies showed a "significant portion" of people infected with coronavirus do not show symptoms, or develop them late, but can still transmit the virus to others.

Along with wearing these coverings, there are a few things you should do to make sure they are indeed effective, and that you're not accidentally cross-contaminating.

When to wear a mask or face cover

The Centers for Disease Control's current recommendations are that people should be "wearing face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission." State of Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink has said people should not think of masks as a replacement for social distancing; rather, it is an added layer of protection. People still need to maintain social or physical distancing whenever possible, but should also be using face covers when going to grocery stores and pharmacies, for example, or traveling through areas in which the six-foot minimum separation between people is not always possible.

As has been noted by officials around the world, cloth face coverings are what is being recommended for use by the public. These are not surgical masks or N-95 masks and respirators, which are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, according to the CDC. Various places in Anchorage and throughout Alaska are taking donations of critical supplies. Contact the municipality or state for more information.

Use of any mask or cover to slow the spread

Below is the recommendation for mask and cover use, as communicated by Zink and the CDC.

- Before putting on a mask or face cover, you should clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

- Your mask should cover your mouth and nose.

- While wearing, make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

- Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water as soon as possible.

- You should replace your mask with a new one, or wash the ones that are meant to be reused, as soon as it is damp.

- Do not re-use single-use masks.

- To remove any mask, remove it from behind - do not touch the front of it - and discard it immediately in a closed bin or run it through a wash.

- Clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water after you've taken off any face mask or cover.

About those homemade coverings

The use of a simple cloth face covering can significantly slow the spread of the coronavirus and does not diminish the critical supplies needed by Alaska's healthcare workers. The covers can help keep people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

According to the CDC, cloth covers should also fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face. They should include multiple layers of fabric, and should be secured with ear loops, rubber bands or ties of some sort. You should still be able to breathe without restriction while wearing the cover, which should also be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to its shape.

Children under 2 years of age, the CDC said, should not wear face coverings, nor should anyone who has trouble breathing, is "unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance." Cloth coverings should be routinely washed, preferably in a washing machine, the CDC said.

Thinking of making a cloth cover for yourself?

Check out this CDC link for suggestions on how to sew - or not sew, and only cut - a cover for yourself with just a few simple materials.

With these directions, you can sew a proper face covering with a bit of fabric, cotton or otherwise; two pieces of elastic; needle and thread, or bobby pin; scissors; and a sewing machine if you'd like. You could also use a simple t-shirt and scissors to create a cover, or put together a bandana, rubber bands or hair ties, and coffee filter or similar to create an easy homemade and reusable mask.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.