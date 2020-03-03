Wells Fargo ends Arctic oil investment

A number of Democratic senators wrote a letter to big banks recently asking them to pull out of funding arctic oil and gas projects.

In response, Wells Fargo released statements Monday confirming its belief that climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time.

Wells Fargo released this response:

"Wells Fargo does not directly finance oil and gas projects in the arctic region, including the arctic national wildlife refuge – part of a larger 2018 risk-based decision to forego participation in any project-specific transaction in the region."

[Related: JPMorgan Chase to no longer finance oil and gas development in the Arctic]

Wells Fargo continued on to say it’s committed to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Since 2018 Wells Fargo has committed 200 billion dollars in financing to sustainable businesses and projects with half of that going towards clean energy, green buildings, and alternative transportation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

