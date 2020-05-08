West Anchorage student wins $40k nationwide scholarship from The College Board

College is not cheap, which is why so many kids around the country apply for scholarships during their junior and senior years of high school. Rachel Heimke, a senior at West Anchorage, has gone thrugh that process and it has paid off. Heimke is one of just 25 students nationwide to be awarded a $40k dollar scholarship from "The College Board."

"I was completely shocked. I had no idea i would win it was just not even in my thought process." Says an excited Heimke.

As you can imagine her parents are equally thrilled, not only by the achievement of their daughter but by the burden that it lifts.

"Oh they we're really excited. It's going to be way easier and less stressful to get through my four years of college now which is awesome." Says Rachel.

The West Anchorage senior who loves dance and Harry Potter is planning to attend UAF in the fall. She wants to study ocean science and perhaps minor in German. However, like most college bound students right now, she's concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic impacting her first semester.

"I'm really hoping that colleges find a safe plan to continue school and I'm really hoping that not all of them go online I'd really like to be able to study on campus." Says Heimke.

Rachel also wanted to reach out to the juniors in the area so she could tell them to apply for this same scholarship. According to her the process isn't overly complicated and you can often use the work for other scholarship applications as well.

