What has changed with unemployment benefits

Thousands of Alaskans found themselves without a job when COVID-19 made it's way to the state and changed everything. Now, there's new relief coming from the state as well as the federal government with new unemployment legislation.

Cathy Munoz is the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. She said the rate coronavirus changed unemployment rates in Alaska is unprecedented. She noted in February, the state had it's lowest unemployment rate in history. Now it's at one of the highest levels it's ever been.

There are thousands of people applying for unemployment right now. Munoz said they have had the highest call volume in recent memory. For those seeking unemployment right now, she said patience is key.

Munoz said there's only 250 call lines available to assist callers. They've frequently been surpassing that number so it's creating longer wait times.

It's strongly encouraged to file online. A list of eligible circumstances can be found on this same page.

Once one gets a hold of someone from Labor and Workforce Development, Munoz said a few key changes in the law will allow people who qualify to get an unemployment check faster.

Before, there was a one week waiting period for all applicants. That has been waived in the new law.

Additionally, applicants used to have to be actively seeking employment to receive unemployment benefits. That is no longer the case for people who have lost work due to COVID-19.

Those filing with dependents will be receiving more money as well. Before the new law, it was $24 per dependent. Now it's $75.

"So if you have two children and you're eligible for a UI benefit, you would get an additional $150 dollars a week," Munoz said.

Munoz said the time between filing an application and receiving the check should be between seven and ten business days with changes under the new law.

How much applicants receive varies based on what their income was before losing their job. Munoz said the cap in Alaska is $358.

For small businesses and people who are self-employed, Munoz explained how new federal relief is changing unemployment as well.

"At the federal level, Congress and the President signed into law an expansion of the unemployment insurance expansion to allow for Alaskans to get an additional $600 per week in benefits," she said, "and the benefit is expanded by 13 weeks. So the total benefit coverage period is now 39 weeks versus 26 weeks."

Those measures are brand new however, and Munoz said they still need to set up the process for self employed and small business owners to submit those applications. She said they should start processing those in four to six weeks.

Munoz said they understand the struggle many people without work are going through, especially with bills being due for many at the start of the month.

There is relief coming in other avenues. Last week, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced they are pushing back property tax deadlines by at least a month. Additionally the municipality mandated that utility services can't shut down services to those who can't pay because they lost their job due to coronavirus. The same goes for landlords who have tenants who can't pay rent.

The governor's office confirmed a bill calling for similar measures is on it's way to Governor Dunleavy's desk to sign into law.

