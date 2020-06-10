What you need to know about responding to car fires

There were at least two car fires in Anchorage today, an Anchorage Fire Department spokesperson said. In the video, a vehicle can be seen on fire next to a tree on Abbott Road.

Mike Crotty with AFD said it’s important for people to report these fires immediately and give detailed information about other potential fire risks around the vehicle including trees, other cars or structures that could also catch on fire.

“It’s always a concern when we have a car on fire somewhere,” Crotty said. “It becomes more of a concern when the weather indices or index for fire season are dry and hot. Fortunately, we’re coming off of a couple days of rain, but what we want to know from the public when something likes this happens is, is there any other risk to a structure, to grass or wildland or trees or anything else that might catch on fire.”

In this case, firefighters were able to put out the fire within 18 minutes of responding and no injuries were reported from either car fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crotty said it is also important to have proper respiratory protection and citizens should not attempt to put out the fire without it.

“Make sure everybody is out and away from the vehicle,” Crotty said. “Don’t try to approach and extinguish the fire without any respiratory protection on. It’s a job for the fire department. It’s dangerous to do so without respiratory protection.”

There are a variety of reasons why a car might catch on fire but AFD hasn’t made a determination for these cases.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

