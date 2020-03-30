What's different about this year's alcohol tax

There’s a lot of propositions and candidates in Anchorage’s municipal election this year, but one item might look a little similar to one from last year: a 5% alcohol tax.

A 5% alcohol tax failed at the ballot in 2019, but supporters have said it’s been remade to address specific concerns with last year’s bill. One concern, according to Felix Rivera, one of the tax’s authors, was where the revenue would be spent. Last year’s was too vague, he said.

This version sends funds to a few specific places, the first is funding for more personnel at the Anchorage Police and Fire Departments.

“For APD, we were really looking at increasing sworn officers as well as non-sworn staff,” Rivera said. “We were also looking at making sure we had enough prosecutors and defenders.”

On the AFD side of things, the tax would help fund the CORE team, which deals with high-frequency users of the city’s emergency services.

“With the one person we have on the team right now, it’s shown to save taxpayers $500,000 annually because we’re reducing the stress to the system,” he said.

The tax would also funnel revenues towards programs that deal with several social issues including domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, substance abuse, and mental health treatment.

“When we do get that money, the city has those dedicated funds to then work with the experts in the field… to figure out the programs that will best meet the needs of the current problem,” said Angie Fraize, Political Action Chair for the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association.

APDEA, the union representing APD employees, has voiced its support for the tax.

“We have people in the back of our cars that oftentimes, we have to just release back into the community,” Fraize said. “We can’t take them to jail, we don’t have treatment programs available for them.”

The Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant, and Retailers Association, CHARR, was opposed to the tax last year, and has continued voicing opposition to it this year. Darwin Biwer is the chair of the board for CHARR’s Cook Inlet branch, he’s also the chair of Alaskans Against Unfair Alcohol Taxes.

“We just defeated it a year ago, and here they’re putting it back on,” he said.

Biwer argued the tax will hurt bars in a time when business is already slow because of the recession, or at a standstill because of the novel coronavirus.

“This is one of our slowest years for a long, long time,” he said.

He also raised concerns about an amendment to the city charter included in the ballot proposition. The amendment makes it so the tax only needs a simple majority, instead of a 60% vote, to pass. He argued the Assembly was trying to make it easier for themselves to pass future taxes, though Rivera said that’s not what the amendment would do.

“It’s just one time for this one particular proposal before the voters,” he said.

Over the phone, the city’s department of law confirmed that the amendment wouldn’t affect any future votes.

Biwer also said he doesn’t believe the liquor industry should be paying to solve problems that aren’t their fault.

“We realize there’s a problem,” he said. “But it shouldn’t just be the liquor industry that’s paying for this.”

Biwer said the industry would be much more inclined to support a general sales tax, like the one proposed by Anchorage Assembly Member Fred Dyson earlier this year. The Assembly voted the tax down in favor of putting the alcohol tax on the ballot.

The liquor industry mostly seems to agree with Biwer about paying for the problem. The largest contributors to Alaskans Against Unfair Alcohol Taxes, according to the Alaska Public Office of Financial Disclosure, have been the Alaska Beer, Wine, and Spirits Wholesalers Association, CHARR, and the US Distilled Spirits Council, a trade association representing producers and marketers of distilled spirits. A number of Anchorage-based, liquor-serving businesses have also donated, as have other national members of the liquor industry. The year-to-date income total for the campaign is $414,313.45.

On the other side, the group supporting the tax, Yes for a Safe, Healthy Anchorage, has raised $204,270.00, with their top contributors being the Alaska Children’s Trust, Recover Alaska, and Providence Health and Services Alaska. One member of the liquor industry, Liquor Stores USA North, dba Brown Jug, donated $15,000 to the group.

Rivera, previously chair of the Anchorage Assembly, has said Anchorage’s talks about revenue sources will not end with this alcohol tax. As state funding continues to decline, he said the city will continue to look for new ways to fund its programs.

