What's next for the Anchorage alcohol tax?

Now that the 5% alcohol tax has passed the municipal election and been certified, the Assembly and the city are looking towards how to put it into practice.

“The treasury department has been working with the various groups in the alcohol industry to figure out what’s the best way to implement this and make it as smooth as possible, and do as little harm to the industry as possible,” said Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera, representing midtown. “We know right now that the industry is in a pretty tight spot.”

Members of Alaska’s alcohol industry have cited worse sales since the onset of state and city-wide stay-at-home orders, but Rivera said current projections for how much revenue the tax will bring in haven’t changed.

“It’s still expected to bring in roughly the same amount, $12 or $13 million,” he said, but added that “as time goes on, and as we see the impacts, I think we’ll get a better sense of how much is going to come in.”

Part of the reason the projections haven’t changed much is because the tax doesn’t kick in until Feb, 1, 2021. The city is using the time in between the election and that date to iron out not only how it will be applied to retailers, but also where exactly the money will go. The assembly will be holding a series of work sessions and meetings starting in May to hear from the public on where the money should be spent.

“We’re going to see where my colleagues and the public think those best uses are going to be,” Rivera said.

Based on the language in the tax, the revenues must go into one of three ‘buckets:’



Public Safety, such as the police or fire departments.



Programs to address domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault.



Mental health and substance abuse treatment programs.

That provision hasn’t changed; it’s officially in the charter, but the discussion is now about where in those buckets the money should go.

Rivera said he expects the ordinance detailing how the tax will be applied to the industry to arrive some time in June.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.